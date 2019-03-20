What are you going to be for Purim?
If you lived in Charleston 150 years ago, you’d not only understand the question. You’d have a ready answer.
The Jewish holiday of Purim, which this year begins when the sun sets on Wednesday, was for decades a huge deal in the Lowcountry. Although it’s not clear how many non-Jews attended the elaborate masquerade balls marking it, local Purim festivities were front-page news from the 1870s until the 1950s. Before public interest in the holiday flagged, Charleston’s Purim parties had grown to include banquets, theatrical performances and a boxing match pitting popular Savannah prizefighter Kid Williams against Wally Gray.
“It is not exactly a sacred festival, but during its continuance, mirth prevails,” The News and Courier noted approvingly in 1896.
In at least that instance, the editors were guilty of understatement. Purim commemorates the foiling of an ancient Persian politician’s plot to kill every Jew in the empire, a turn of events so joyful that Jews are commanded to celebrate it by getting so drunk they can’t tell good from evil. (Specifically, they’re supposed to be unable to distinguish between the Purim story’s hero, Mordechai, and its villain, Haman. More on him later.)
Modern-day rabbis, who aren’t in the habit of endorsing reckless hedonism, are apt to come up with caveats and clarifications when advising their congregants on holiday behavior. “If you are planning to drive … then alcohol might as well be pork juice,” Chabad.org’s Tzvi Freeman recently advised a correspondent who worriedly asked whether he had to drink on Purim. Freeman suggested wearing a red nose and giving out lollipops instead.
Such compunctions were rare when Purim was at its peak across the Southeast. The Charleston papers reported on wild parties in Atlanta, Augusta and Orangeburg, where the annual revelry was so rowdy that many Charlestonians in the early 1890s skipped their local Young Men’s Hebrew Association’s dance to take part in it.
Described by The News and Courier in 1880 as “to Jews what Christmas is to Christians,” Purim eventually gave way to Hanukkah. In the wake of the Holocaust, with the survival of the Jewish people as precarious as it was in Mordechai’s time, Jewish leaders built up the December holiday in hopes of distracting followers from Christmas trees and Santa Claus.
But Purim had such a remarkable regional run that when the Charleston Jewish community in 1950 commissioned a bicentennial pageant, one of its pivotal scenes was the Purim party of 1883.
Costumes take the cake
When Charleston’s 1883 Purim party was re-created on the stage of the Dock Street Theatre, it starred vaudevillian A. Robins, who famously wore a pocketed suit that held 300 bananas. Robins’ promotional materials identified him as the funniest man in America. He was certainly funny enough to make audience members feel like they’d missed out on one heck of a masquerade.
Yet just a few years later, Orangeburg briefly stole the Purim spotlight. Among the revelers who crowded into Armory Hall on March 6, 1890, were Bertha Kohn dressed as Little Red Riding Hood; Fred Rickenbacker in an Uncle Sam suit; and Eda Albrecht, who went as a rainbow. Jake Pearlstein wore a Mother Goose dress, and William Wolfe wrapped himself in a flag.
Still, none of those costumes could compare to those created in 1906 for Charleston’s Purim ball, which apparently regained its luster after the Hebrew Benevolent Society was put in charge. Rita Bowman conspired with The Evening Post’s pressman to make her dress, which she delivered to him in pieces. After the paper’s run was finished, he put each section through the rollers, imprinting the fabric with the day’s news.
For the Purim contest, Bowman wore her Evening Post dress: a flat white cap and a newsboy’s carrier bag. She “proved irresistibly attractive,” and was awarded a silk parasol.
Presumably, she didn’t go straight home. The party wended on until dawn. “Light refreshments were served the dancers during the evening, so that fatigue from dancing was far from the pleasant hall,” The Evening Post reassured readers.
There were cakes for the best waltzers, but the paper didn’t otherwise specify what the celebrants ate and drank. Although Charleston reporters filed hundreds of Purim columns, none of them ever recorded what was served at the parties they documented. Perhaps it didn’t seem notable, since on Purim, triangular pastries are as inevitable as alcohol.
Mohntaschen, or poppy seed pockets, first became popular in Eastern Europe in the late 1700s. They didn’t have anything to do with Purim or any other Jewish holiday. But sweets were standard on Purim, and “mohn,” which means “poppy seed” in German and Yiddish, sounds like Haman. Within a century, hamantaschen, which was variously filled with poppy seed paste, prunes, nuts and fresh fruits, were a Purim fixture. (Children today learn their shape is styled after Haman’s signature three-cornered hat.)
In 1955, Addlestone’s on Upper King Street advertised “homontosh, either prune or mohn filled,” alongside benne seed rolls, Lenten hot-cross buns and “Oriental spice cake.” The dessert was priced at a dime apiece, or 15 cents for two party-sized homontosh.
Localizing hamantaschen
Of course, hamantaschen is relatively easy to make at home. The Evening Post ran its first hamantaschen recipe in 1971, adding, “Even if this wasn’t a tradition of the holiday, the combination of dark, rich fruit winking out of the center of the delicate pastry, and the robust chewiness of prunes contrasted with melt-in-the-mouth crust would be enough to make this a favorite any spring!”
Prunes were a sensible choice in the old country, where plums flourish. According to folklore, prune hamantaschen caught on after an 18th-century Jewish plum jam seller was falsely accused of poisoning his Bohemian customers. He escaped imprisonment, so in keeping with the holiday spirit of toasting close calls, his product was incorporated into Purim pastries.
While plums can grow in coastal South Carolina, they’re far less plentiful here. And since the Lowcountry has a special relationship to Purim, it seems like the region deserves a hamantaschen more reflective of its culinary history.
I set out first to make a Sea Island red pea hamantaschen, reasoning the red peas aren’t so far removed from the adzuki beans that are mashed and sweetened for countless East Asian pastries.
An online search for adzuki substitutions shows that many home cooks want to shortcut their way to rice balls or moon cakes with a can of kidney beans, but they don’t have the give or penetrating color of red peas, which my trusted advisers assured me would work just fine. “It’d be delicious with brisket, I bet,” chef Forest Parker, who has extensive experience with heirloom crops and Chinese cooking, said.
“I might toss in something for texture,” Washington Post recipe editor Bonnie Benwick said, smartly suggesting chopped roasted cashews, poppy seeds or dark chocolate. (Since I’d already finished my grocery shopping when her e-mail arrived, I went with a dusting of cocoa powder, but all of the above are excellent jumping-off points for the Purim-inclined.)
They were right: The hamantaschen were terrific. In fact, the experiment was so successful that I decided to devise a honeyed benne hamantaschen too. Like red beans, sesame seeds are a common ingredient in Chinese desserts, a confluence I especially appreciated since there’s a well-known American Jewish affinity for Chinese food.
Recipes for the Lowcountry hamantaschen follow. To properly observe the holiday, you might make them both and then drink so much that you can’t tell one from the other. Happy Purim!