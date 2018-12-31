Every new restaurant brings something different to the Charleston-area dining scene, but it’s the rare venue that doesn’t have some sort of local precedent. To celebrate the newcomers and honor the stalwarts, we’ll look at a few of them side-by-side in this column over the coming weeks. The setup isn’t competitive: While you may prefer one place over another, the idea here is to showcase the many options available to eaters and drinkers here.
High-up hotel bars
Citrus Club (2018)
Recently unveiled after a protracted legal battle, Citrus Club occupies a portion of The Dewberry’s eighth floor, which puts patrons at eye-level with downtown church spires. Yet despite the urban setting, Citrus Club feels closely linked to the natural world.
In addition to the potted trees on the sprawling patio, which sprout lemons for the bar’s tiki-indebted drinks, the city’s patches of greenery, which often go unnoticed up close, are pronounced when seen from above. Plus, most of the gorgeously composed cocktails get a floral finish: This is the kind of bar where customers are forever pointing at show-stoppers and asking what that person ordered.
No doubt Citrus Club will be swamped with revelers come summertime. But it’s worth visiting the reservations-only bar on a dark and chilly night, when the wood-walled room is battened-down: It feels a bit like a boat, except surrounded by sky instead of the sea. Surely that calls for a rum drink with a bamboo straw (and in one case, a logo-stamped back scratcher that the customer can keep). The coaster-like keycard, which magically grants access to the eighth floor, has to be returned at the start of a drinking session. 334 Meeting St., 843-872-9069, thedewberrycharleston.com
Harborview Restaurant & Lounge (1971)
When the Holiday Inn Riverview opened at the edge of West Ashley, the corporate types overseeing it were disinclined to make a fuss about the Skyline Lounge on its uppermost floor. Fanfare would only interfere with “get(ing) things well organized,” a district director told The News and Courier.
But locals quickly discovered the view, which today is replicated on the interior doors of the hotel elevator. Patrons have plenty of time to study it on the 14-story ride up. Still, the real thing remains impressive. Even after the sun has set, the view of the city’s lights and cars traveling up and down Savannah Highway is mesmerizing.
The lounge, renamed Prioleau’s in 1976, long hosted various diversions: Soft Rain and Third Avenue Express were among the bands that played there; Berlin’s at one point sponsored a Thursday afternoon men’s fashion show, featuring women who wore “jacket, shirts and ties, (and) carry matching pants.” (It’s not clear from the newspaper account whether they also wore pants or skirts.)
Now, though, loyal customers return again and again for the exceptionally thoughtful service, affordable drinks and the calm that comes from being in a sealed room more than 100 feet above Charleston’s clamor. 301 Savannah Highway, 843-556-7100, harborviewdining.com