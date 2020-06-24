Dinner Delivered: When Dorchester County farmer heads to Zen, he focuses on coconut shrimp

Need inspiration for your next meal in? We’ve asked food producers (and food fans) around town for their favorite takeout and delivery dinners. Marvin C. Ross owns The Peculiar Pig Farm in Dorchester County, named for the way he remembers his grandfather’s hogs traipsing about the same land.

Even though Ross raises pigs for a living, his wife and one of his three children don’t eat meat. Both of them swear by the vegetable lo mein at Zen Asian Fusion in West Ashley.

“My daughter calls it noodles,” says Ross, who also typically gets an order of harumaki, or deep-fried spring rolls, for the family.

Ross’ standby dish is coconut shrimp.

“I sometimes also get the house fried rice with chicken and shrimp,” he says.

In other words, he doesn’t have too much pork on his plate either.