Dinner Delivered: Owner of Vietnamese restaurant in downtown Charleston keeps it Southern

Need inspiration for your next meal in? We’ve asked food producers (and food fans) around town for their favorite takeout and delivery dinners. Thai Phi is the owner of Pink Bellies, which got its start as a popular food truck on the College of Charleston campus, and then moved to a stall at Workshop.

The Vietnamese restaurant is in the final days of an online fundraising campaign to support the opening of a standalone location on Upper King Street.

"My absolute favorite places for takeout are Dave’s Carry-Out and Rodney Scott’s BBQ. I love going to Dave’s for the seafood platter with extra tartar sauce. (Owner Terry McCray's) deviled crabs are the best. Being able to see him hard at work is inspirational in itself.

Rodney Scott’s amazing collards and ribs are staples for me. I also really love the loaded baked potato from his updated menu! Being able to pull into his drive-thru and leave with really delicious food is extremely convenient.

One small detail that I love about Rodney Scott’s is that the sweet tea is served in Styrofoam cups. It brings me back to growing up eating barbecue in the Midlands."