Dinner Delivered: Owner of forthcoming Ville Sainte in Mt. Pleasant keeping shrimp secrets

Need inspiration for your next meal in? We’ve asked food producers (and food fans) around town for their favorite takeout and delivery dinners. Carole Roberts previously owned Annie’s Bistro in Mount Pleasant with her husband, Mark Manley. After nearly two years, the couple is readying to reopen as Ville Sante in the former Cinco Tex-Mex on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard.

“I don’t want to say,” Roberts says when asked her favorite way to prepare shrimp from Tarvin Seafood, which she names as a takeout staple.

Roberts will reveal she’s been trying out new recipes with the South Carolina shrimp, a few of which have yielded dishes for Ville Sainte’s still-secret menu.

“But you know I have supported local since day one,” she says, adding that she’s equally excited about strawberries and peaches at this time of year.

For home cooks, Roberts suggests cooking Tarvin shrimp with saffron or working them into a paella.

She’s also fond of a peel-and-eat preparation, which she plans to offer at the restaurant’s happy hour. The shrimp will also be available for takeout, although Roberts suspects some guests will want to dine in after seeing the space.

“This is the most perfect place we could have dreamed of,” she says. “It’s very bright, very bright; it’s fabulous.”