Dinner Delivered: North Charleston restaurant owners are 'obviously very healthy eaters'

Need inspiration for your next meal in? We’ve asked food producers (and food fans) around town for their favorite takeout and delivery dinners.

Corrie and Shuai Wang own Jackrabbit Filly in North Charleston and spoke to The Post and Courier on a Costco run.

"This is our day off, it's the best part of our week," said Shuai.

Though it's not quite a day of rest for them, the Wangs have developed their own Sunday ritual during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Every Sunday after brunch service we order from Park Pizza Co. We've eaten through pretty much the whole menu already," Shuai said. "My personal favorite is called the Steeler. That's hot chili peppers, Italian sausage ... it's kind of like an Italian sausage sub on a pizza."

"It's really cute, we've gotten the whole team obsessed, so we spend most of Saturday and all of Sunday brunch figuring out what we're going to get," Corrie added. "I always like getting the empire salad with the cucumber wasabi dressing. Because we always get a calzone and a pizza and something else that's total carbs, so it's almost like the salad offsets (that.) It doesn't, but it feels like it."

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

When it's Mexican the couple craves, they have a couple stand-by options.

"Yesterday we tried to get takeout at El Pincho because they're kind of our go-to Mexican place, but they were closed, so instead we did back-up at La Nortena on Rivers (Avenue), which is our other go-to Mexican place," Corrie said.

Shuai has also been reveling in the resurrection of an old favorite from a chef who's since moved on to a peninsular mainstay.

"I love Edmund's Oast, I've been (getting) a lot of (executive chef Bob Cook's) sandwiches that he used to do at Artisan Meat Share."

"That was a sad moment for us when they closed, because every Sunday we'd go there, so we're pretty pumped that now they do their sandwiches out of Edmund's Oast," Corrie exclaimed.

After the interview, she texted The Post and Courier to make sure we included one more takeout favorite: Home Team's wings.

"We are obviously very healthy eaters," she said.