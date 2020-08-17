You are the owner of this article.
top story

Dinner Delivered: Nana's pescatarian boss orders local fish dishes, and chain's 'wings'

  • Updated
Shrimp Platter Dave's Carry-Out.JPG (copy)
During the pandemic, Kenyatta McNeil of Nana's Kitchen has often opted for shrimp to-go from Dave's Carry-Out. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

Need inspiration for your next meal in? We’ve asked food producers (and food fans) around town for their favorite takeout and delivery dinners. Kenyatta McNeil is the co-owner of Nana's Seafood & Soul, a leading interpreter of Lowcountry cuisine that continues to operate for takeout from its North Charleston location.

"We've mostly done Dave's (Carryout), Nigel's, and Hooters. At Dave's we usually do shrimp and whiting.

"At Nigel's (Good Food), I usually get a salmon sandwich. It's basically lettuce, tomato and I think like a 6 oz. piece of salmon filet on regular white bread. I usually get macaroni with it.

"The Unreal wings (at Hooters) are actually the meatless ones. I'm actually pescatarian so I don't eat chicken or pork. They're pretty good, they're the closest thing (to chicken wings) that I've ever had. It's plant protein. The company is named Qorn.

"We've been experimenting with all the sauces. Every time we place an order we try a different sauce. The Daytona and the spicy garlic (flavors) are pretty good though."

What else, Kenyatta?

"Nana's! A lot of Nana's. Basically just (the) shrimp." 

Reach Dave Infante at 843-937-5320. Follow him on Twitter @dinfontay.

