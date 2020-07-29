Dinner Delivered: Mobile ordering systems are key to restaurant consultant's to-go choices

Need inspiration for your next meal in? We’ve asked food producers (and food fans) around town for their favorite takeout and delivery dinners.
Michael Tuohy is a longtime hospitality professional who moved to Charleston to oversee food-and-beverage at The Dewberry; he’s now an industry consultant.
Cooking at home for my wife has really been quite satisfying and has inspired me in many ways. We frequent the Sea Island Farmers Market on Saturdays to get fresh vegetables from several local farms, eggs from Storey Farms, and Anson Mills Carolina gold rice and grits from The Green Grocer, Celeste Albers. Also, I find myself frequently going to buy fish at Abundant Seafood.
We make a conscious choice to keep our food dollars as local as possible. I also know from professional training how to stretch the food dollar by utilizing everything. We usually have wonderful cooked components carried over for what I like to call #Nextovers, rather than leftovers. One recent favorite is turning leftover Carolina gold rice into a Korean-inspired fried rice dish for lunch.
As much as we want to support our local restaurants, it just has not made sense for us for many reasons during this pandemic. We have managed to order takeout lunches just two times after power walking downtown.
We caught Herd Provisions on their last service day. We used a contactless method to place an order from their website. When we arrived 20 minutes later, our two grass-fed beef burgers were ready.
We started our way home to West Ashley, but we got stuck waiting for the draw bridge and decided to tear into our burgers while in the car. They were delicious.
The other experience was at Lewis Barbecue, easily ordered from my iPhone. We picked up a pulled pork sandwich and a smoked brisket sandwich, handed to me by Mr. John Lewis himself. We then headed over to Brittlebank Park, sat on a bench, looked at the water and gobbled the sandwiches up.
I applaud restaurants and businesses that embrace technologies to offer contact-less order and payment methods for their patrons. It is one step in navigating us through this unique and challenging time.