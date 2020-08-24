Dinner Delivered: Downtown food and bev couple keep takeout options personal if possible

Need inspiration for your next meal in? We’ve asked food producers (and food fans) around town for their favorite takeout and delivery dinners.

Edward Crouse is the co-owner of babas on cannon, which has been slinging its own offerings to-go virtually uninterrupted since the pandemic began. Marie Stitt, his wife, works for Grassroots Wine.

"So we live at the end of Coming Street, and it's wild, it's just become extremely local for us. As a business but also as a family. We kinda hit this triangle of (Xiao Bao Biscuit), Chubby Fish and (D'Allesandro's).

"We also rock Renzo and Rodney (Scott) on the reg! Smoked chicken from Rodney and season veg pies from Renzo.

"For Marie and I, it's like, who do we know? We live next door to (the co-owners of Chubby Fish) so it's always on our minds how hard they're working. Whenever James (London) is out front, I'll always pick his brain about how he's doing.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

"With XBB, we just have a ton of respect for them as individuals, and the food is just super-consistent. We know they work closely with local producers. I basically just tell Marie (let's order) whatever fish and whatever veg they've got. If I see on Instagram that they've got a dope dumpling, I'm such a sucker for that.

"With Chubby Fish, their menu is kind of always rotating. Whatever veg we're getting in season, I know they're getting it too. So I'll get that just because I kind of want to see it in a different light.

"D'Al's is just ... I mean those guys live near us, so we always kind of see the two brothers out. Marie is off dairy, so it's a slippery slope. If (I'm alone) my guilty pleasure was always ... well not any more, but as a kid, my guilty pleasure was Pizza Hut with pepperoni, onions and peppers. But because Marie is off dairy, we'll just load (the pizza) up with veg, and get delivery. That's kind of our lazy (option.)

"I don't know if this fits with the idea of sharing other readers' experiences with ours, but we just know all those guys. We love them, and we know that they're committed to. With the pandemic, it's like 'well wait a second, what do we value?' "