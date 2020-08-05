Dinner Delivered: Dell'z vegetarian nachos hit sweet spot for owner of Charleston Chewies

Need inspiration for your next meal in? We’ve asked food producers (and food fans) around town for their favorite takeout and delivery dinners.
Shaneak Brown is the owner of Charleston Chewies, a six-year-old company which evolved from Brown’s teenage hobby of baking chewies for friends and relatives.
“I take pride in continuing culinary traditions that have been passed down by native Charlestonians throughout generations,” says Brown, who now offers 15 flavors of the brown sugar bar cookie, including sweet potato.
Brown is a pescatarian, but she sometimes foregoes fish and seafood in favor of an all-vegetarian meal. One of her favorites in that category is Dell'z Nachos, made with brown rice, black beans, avocado, mango salsa and banana pepper sauce, in addition to the traditional cheese.
(Dell’z Curbside Café at 1617 Ashley River Road, the fifth and only extant Dell’z location, also offers vegan cheese.)
“I encourage others to give Dell’z a try,” Brown says. “Their twist on vegan food is unique and delicious.”