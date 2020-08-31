You are the owner of this article.
Dinner Delivered: Co-owner of Orangeburg's D & B shares his favorite takeout on peninsula

  • Updated
hannibals soul food shuttle.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Hannibal's Kitchen on Charleston's Eastside, shown here in 2017. Wade Spees/Staff

Need inspiration for your next meal in? We’ve asked food producers (and food fans) around town for their favorite takeout and delivery dinners. Dru Dash lives in downtown Charleston, and is the co-owner of his family's business, D & B Fried Fish and Barbeque of Orangeburg. 

For Dru Dash, the coronavirus pandemic has been an opportunity to support all his favorites on the peninsula for breakfast and dinner. 

A typical breakfast to-go might come from Hannibal's Kitchen in the form of a fried bologna sandwich. "I always have to get their side of grits with cheese," he said. "That's the only way to do it." 

On Fridays and Saturdays, Dash hustles home from his family's restaurant up I-26 to score turkey wings from Guy's Variety Discount Store on Huger Street, another favorite. 

"If I can make it back to Charleston in time, and I haven't eaten any of my own food up in Orangeburg, I'll try to make it to Guy's," he said.

Another go-to takeout order? Dave's Carry-Out. "Oh my gosh. Sometimes it's hard to find parking, but it's well worth the walk," said Dash, who typically opts for the seafood platter, with two pieces of whiting, a crabcake, scallops, shrimp and fries.

Reach Dave Infante at 843-937-5320. Follow him on Twitter @dinfontay.

