Dieters dodging carbs and chasing fat cheer for pizza bowls at Charleston area restaurants

Park Pizza already has vegetarian and vegan options, but tall stacks of frozen commercial gluten-free crusts were taking up too much storage space.

The Park Circle pizzeria decided to go a different route to accommodate the particular diet restriction.

Park Pizza's "Incredibowls" were just introduced last month and have been marketed as "all of the pizza, none of the crust" for the gluten-free crowd.

"I've been told, 'You can't please everybody,' and I say, 'Well you can, if it's pizza,'" said Park Pizza Co-owner and Chef Leigh-Ann Gobel.

Initially, Gobel hoped she could turn all of the restaurant's specialty pies into bowls: Tomato sauce, cheese and a variety of toppings, just minus the crust and baked in a foil bowl. It didn't quite work out that way.

"It was a trial and error session," said Gobel. "The first ones were way too runny. Then, to get the bowl cooked all the way through, we burned the bottom."

Gobel eventually came up with five renditions, each baked in a 7-inch wide and 2-inch deep foil bowl and marked at $9.75.

The "Fiesta" — featuring a black bean spread, mozzarella, cheddar, pepper jack, baked chicken, pico salsa, jalapenos and cilantro — is a particular funky favorite that tastes more like nachos than pizza, Gobel said.

The best-seller is the "Classic," made with marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, pork sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, white onions and black olives.

Park Pizza's bowl came a few months after Marco's Pizza debuted a build-your-own option that's been widely advertised. The chain launched its initial pizza bowl in March 2020.

But long before that, one Lowcountry sports bar had already added the item to its menu for customers adhering to the popular low-carb, high-fat keto diet, one that some weight loss seekers tout though scientists have found it could increase other health risks and lead to disordered eating.

Crustless pizza meets the keto criteria.

LG's By the Creek in Hanahan offered the pizza bowl back in 2018 when current general manager Brandon Jones was not yet a staff member. Jones said he remembers it on the menu when he would dine in as a guest.

"A large number of guests were doing keto," he said.

The LG's menu also includes keto-friendly items like a burger in a lettuce wrap and pork skins. The pizza bowl is a favorite, though, according to Jones, and has always been offered as a build-your-own option.

You can also get the bar's specialty pies in bowl form, including "The Fat Guy" with BBQ chicken, red onions, bacon, mozzarella cheese and cilantro and "The Big Hinson" with beef, sausage, bacon, ham and pepperoni.

The ingredients are piled in a bowl and baked in the oven, and then that bowl is stacked into another cooler-temperature bowl for serving. They start at $8, depending on which toppings are added.

Simple enough, Jones said.

Back in 2019, Zavarella's Pizza on Clements Ferry Road introduced pizza bowls for its keto customers.

"I don't think there's very many of us who do pizza bowls," owner Nick Mead said. "I just had a regular who always came in asking for it that way."

The bowls can be made from most pizzas on the menu, said Mead. Just ask for them "without the crust," and that's code for pizza bowl.

The chicken parmesan, made with breadless chicken, is still a more popular keto-friendly option, he said, adding, if you're going to cheat on your diet, you might as well just get a regular pizza.