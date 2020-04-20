You are the owner of this article.
Deviled egg recipe

Deviled eggs

Irresistible deviled eggs

President Thomas Jefferson’s Deviled Eggs

Unitarian Church of Charleston

Ingredients

6 hardboiled eggs

2-3 teaspoons mayonnaise

Splash of white wine or lemon juice

1-2 tablespoons shallots, finely minced

Capers

1-3 anchovies, diced and mashed to a paste

Paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Shell and halve eggs. Remove egg yolks and set egg whites aside. In a medium bowl, mash egg yolks. Add remaining ingredients and combine.

Mash egg yolks with a fork. Combine the yolks with all the remaining ingredients. Fill the egg whites with mixture and serve.

