Deviled egg recipe

President Thomas Jefferson’s Deviled Eggs
Unitarian Church of Charleston
Ingredients
6 hardboiled eggs
2-3 teaspoons mayonnaise
Splash of white wine or lemon juice
1-2 tablespoons shallots, finely minced
Capers
1-3 anchovies, diced and mashed to a paste
Paprika
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Shell and halve eggs. Remove egg yolks and set egg whites aside. In a medium bowl, mash egg yolks. Add remaining ingredients and combine.
Mash egg yolks with a fork. Combine the yolks with all the remaining ingredients. Fill the egg whites with mixture and serve.