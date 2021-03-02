Dessert food trucks popping up as demand in Charleston area neighborhoods rises

While longstanding favorite food trucks Life Raft Treats and Holy Rolly have been dishing out popular desserts since 2018, they were among the few sweet options to infiltrate the Lowcountry's armada of savory mobile operations.

Now, though, they have company.

According to the city of Charleston's list of approved mobile vendors, around 20 dessert food trucks received a permit during the pandemic.

That's partly in response to the increase in demand from neighborhood associations for food trucks to entertain their quarantined residents while large events and festivals are off the table. And those residents want a full meal, not just an entree.

"A lot of communities took this time to organize food truck nights, where they were able to actually bond as a community while still practicing social distancing," said Crystal Singleton, owner of Sweet Manna Creations.

She said she's worked 105 neighborhood gigs since June and would have worked even more if she hadn't taken maternity leave.

Julie Johnston, owner of The Holy City Cupcakes food truck — among those to receive a permit in the last year — worked more than 250 events in 2020 alone.

"During the onset of COVID-19, we were a bit unsure of the direction we would take," she said. "The interest in neighborhood events were immense and that became the focus."

Allison Carter, a 10-year resident of the Cane Bay neighborhood complex in Summerville, said each individual neighborhood has its own food truck night and social media pages for residents to weigh in on what trucks they want that week.

"It's a fun alternative to cooking at home," she said.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

And variety is key. At those food truck gatherings, there are almost always two savory and one sweet option, said Carter.

The rise of dessert food trucks in particular is long overdue, said Janet Smith, owner of Tasty Waves.

"We've never had enough sweet trucks," Smith said. "People are always calling for them for events and pop-ups, and now the food trucks are starting to listen."

Smith also operates hot dog truck Dean's Meaner Weiners and was actually looking to open another savory truck. Then, while out at breakfast with her husband one morning, she looked down at her syrup-saturated pancakes, remembered all the requests for a summer ice cream cone she'd received while working the hot dog truck and revised her business plan.

"With Dean’s Meaner Weiners, sales actually go down when it gets really hot, because not everyone wants to eat in the heat," Smith said. "We wanted to counteract that."

The idea also came to her when drive-in movies began popping up across the Lowcountry in response to shuttered indoor theaters. So, her "Jaws"-themed ice cream came to fruition, with menu items like a banana boat dinghy, caramel sand shark and cookie dough buoy.

According to Smith, the Cane Bay and Nexton areas in Summerville particularly exploded as a food truck scene. She estimates her gigs at least tripled through last summer and fall.

She expects to maintain that busy schedule this season as well.