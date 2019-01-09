Tracy Lee
Buy Now

Tracy Lee

 By Hanna Raskin hraskin@postandcourier.com

Tracy Lee lives in Hanahan.

I don’t do breakfast and lunch. Just in the evening, I’ll eat for the first time.

Dinner was a barbecue sandwich on a bun, I believe. We had the sandwich and potato salad, and that was it.

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

Tags

Food editor and chief critic

Eating all of the chicken livers just as fast as I can.