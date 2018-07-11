Alberta Rogers lives in Summerville.
From the beginning? OK, I had toast and scrambled eggs and grits.
OK, later on, I had a bag of Lay’s potato chips. Lay’s plain potato chips.
Later on, down and down, we went to a wing place in Neeses. (Editor’s note: Little China Takeout is best known to Highway 321 travelers for its banner sign that reads, “Chicken is chicken, but the wing is the thing.”) We had mild wings and shrimp fried rice. They were really good.
That night, we went to Cracker Barrel. We had that Campfire steak. And that was it! The steak and the potatoes and the carrots and the onions. Oh yeah, I had lemonade.