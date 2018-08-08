James Foye
By Hanna Raskin hraskin@postandcourier.com

James Foye lives in Cross.

For breakfast, I had pancakes and blueberries, with blueberries in the pancakes. I buy fresh blueberries and put them in the pancakes. No coffee, because it’s running me to the bathroom.

I didn’t have lunch, but for dinner, I had spaghetti and sausage. I made that, too. I do most of my cooking. I don’t like eating out too much. I use the Italian sausage: I get it from Walmart. I put the sauce and everything in there and fix it all together; I don’t just make it and pour the sauce over.

Food editor and chief critic

