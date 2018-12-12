Gregory Nero lives in Moncks Corner.
All I ate yesterday was Quaker oatmeal and toast with Smucker’s grape jelly. I do put peanut butter in my oatmeal sometimes.
And then I ate some white rice, some kind of Hawaiian rolls and sliced turkey from the package.
That was dinner. I’m in the process of trying to drop a few pounds. People can run, people can exercise, but you got to watch what you eat. Exercise helps, but it won’t do the job by itself. I’m a big bread eater, that’s my problem. They say don’t eat any bread, but I like bread.