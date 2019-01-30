Karl Pharis lives in West Ashley.
I picked up some sausage for breakfast. I buy those tubes, and then I make two patties. I had that with scrambled eggs, a flour tortilla and apple cider. I drink it cold, because it’s delicious. And also, you know, as juice goes, it doesn’t have the manipulated, from-concentrate sugars that something like Juicy Juice has. Don’t get me wrong, I drink Juicy Juice, too. But in my mind, cider is healthier.
For lunch, I went to Duke’s BBQ buffet over there on Folly Road. You name it, I had it. I had their barbecue, of course; fried chicken and cole slaw. Their collard supplier’s fields were flooded, so they’ve been out of collards for like a week, so I had green beans and black-eyed peas. Of course, I had rice with hash. That’s the reason I go there. And that about covers it.
And then dinner I had Chick-fil-A. I had a Supreme, which is just a Chick-fil-A sandwich with lettuce and tomato. I get it without the cheese. I know I just said I went to the Duke’s buffet, but I generally don’t eat a lot at one time.
At night, I had some dark chocolate, and some red seedless grapes and pecans. I also had the Whole Foods version of Oreos, since Oreos are filled with who-knows-what? So I ate a couple of those. You never know about the imitation, but they were really good.