Brooks Reitz is best known in the Charleston area as a restaurateur. But the owner of Leon’s Oyster Shop, Little Jack’s Tavern and Melfi’s is also a parent, which means he has a decent pancake game.
Reitz will be making pancakes Wednesday morning at Charleston Wine + Food Festival headquarters, prior to sitting down for a live taping of The Winnow, The Post and Courier’s weekly Southern food podcast. “He has perfected his recipe,” festival spokeswoman Alyssa Maute Smith promises.
There’s no fee to witness the pancake-making or the podcast recording, but Wine + Food is asking interested attendees to RSVP in advance at charlestonwineandfood.com. The program starts with coffee at 8 a.m.; Reitz will take the griddle at 8:15 a.m.
For the sake of working people’s schedules, the official program will wrap up at 9:15 a.m., following an audience Q&A session. But Dave Infante and I can stick around as long as there are questions to field or flapjacks to eat. Hope to see you there!