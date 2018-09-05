Danny Foxworthy lives and works in Moncks Corner.
For breakfast, I made blueberry pancakes from scratch and had some orange juice with it. For the most part, I normally make oatmeal for breakfast, but I was feeling a little fancy, and I had some extra time so I figured I'd make some pancakes.
For lunch, I went to Brecks Station in Moncks Corner, and I had the mushroom swiss burger with bacon, and it was outstanding. Their burgers are very, very good. I don't get there that often. Probably once or twice a month.
Later, I had a bag Cool Ranch Doritos. That's my jam. And I drank water throughout the day.
Then, I made some honey-balsamic chicken breasts with a side of broccoli and that's what I had for dinner with a glass of lemonade.
And then, I ruined my dinner by having a nightcap of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
I don't really have a set plan for my diet, I just go with the flow. Whatever I'm feeling at the moment.