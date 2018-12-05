Matthew Minotti lives in North Charleston.
My Saturday started out with a bunch of bacon and four fried eggs, that I fried in the bacon grease, of course, and a few mimosas.
Lunch was a leftover turkey sandwich, two actually, with mayo, cranberry sauce and provolone cheese on a sub roll. I had a few homemade chocolate chip cookies after lunch.
From there I had a couple of Tito’s and OJ to keep things on a positive vibe. That afternoon we had a birthday party for our friend's daughter a few houses up the street, so I had a couple of slices of pizza and a few lavender lemonade-and-Champagne cocktails and a beer or two at the party.
For dinner, I did the full Thanksgiving leftover plate with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce all drenched in turkey gravy.
For dessert, I had a slice of chocolate pie and a slice of lemon pie that I had made for Thanksgiving, both with fresh whipped cream. Then I passed out.