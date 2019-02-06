Chris Banks lives in North Charleston.
I started in the morning with a bowl of Frosted Flakes. I didn’t have coffee, but I did have a coffee energy drink: A mocha-flavored Monster. It was delicious.
Lunch, I had a turkey-and-provolone sandwich. It had turkey, cheese and lettuce, and didn’t have too much else in it.
For dinner, as a family, we actually went out to McDonald’s. We did it for my son: He’s doing extremely well in school, so we let him choose where to go to dinner. He got the cheeseburger happy meal. He’s 6. With that meal, it was a cheeseburger, yogurt, small French fries and chocolate milk. The toy was a Pokemon: He loved it.
What I had was a swiss-and-mushroom burger: It’s one of their specialty burgers. I didn’t know they were doing that, but it was delicious. I would absolutely have it again, but I know it’s a limited-time thing. I kind of hope it becomes one of their regular meals. I’ll be disappointed when it’s gone.
To drink, I had an orange Fanta soda, so I felt like a kid again myself.