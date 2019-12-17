Aimee Sutton
Aimee Sutton starts every morning with a green smoothie. Provided/Aimee Sutton

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe their day of eating in detail.

Aimee Sutton lives in West Ashley. 

I woke up and made a green smoothie, which I do every morning. It's the same every time. It's spinach, almond milk, blueberries, raspberries, banana, yogurt and a little bit of protein powder. I wish I had a VitaMix, but I just couldn't do it. So I have a KitchenAid situation, like just a normal blender. What I like to do when I'm feeling productive, I'll make the individual bags of fruit in advance to freeze them, then I'll throw them in there and then I don't even have to add ice. 

That's like a first pass at breakfast, I drink that. Then usually I get to work and I'm hungry ... not right away, but you know, soon thereafter. So then I had a Clif Bar. The blueberry (flavor) is so good, it tastes like a blueberry PopTart. I didn't have that yesterday though. I think I had the chocolate chip (flavor) because it was the last one I had left. (That flavor) is OK, but I'm not a huge fan. I was kind of disappointed. 

Oh yes, coffee! I had some cold brew at work. Then I think I made it through until lunch. For lunch I had a Publix sub, which was leftover from a party. It was a turkey one, and ham. But I toasted it, so I like, deconstructed it and put it in the broiler. So that kind of made it a little more fun.  

Then I had some veggies and hummus, like a crudite. And I had fruit: grapes, strawberries and apples. No coffee in the afternoon: I stick to one cup a day, which is tough. I have this really good tea on my desk, maybe I should try that. But afternoon slumps are real. 

I'm usually a huge snacker, but yesterday I had a couple of calls so I left work early, and then I took a nap. So I didn't snack yesterday, which is kind of disappointing. I'd usually have some good snacks to record. But I did have Kickin' Chicken for dinner. Normally, I get like a fried chicken wrap, but I tried something new. I got a Santa Fe wrap, which is like grilled chicken and grilled veggies, and a bunch of cheese, and a side of ranch. I got pasta salad on the side.

So then, I had a bowl of Tillamook waffle-cone swirl ice cream. Have you heard of this brand? I hadn't. Someone told me about this ice cream, and it's really good. I had a decent portion-controlled bowl. Then I had a couple bites of the chocolate peanut-butter (flavor) too. I have a couple of flavors in my freezer, and I just decided I needed a little more after. 

And I had a Bubly water. I think it was raspberry. I like how the little pop tabs say different things. Like this one says "ayyy." Sometimes it says "sup." Every time I'm like, "Ooh, what is this one going to say?" 

