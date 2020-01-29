This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe their day of eating in detail.

Aubrey Wright lives in Newberry, S.C.

I started my day off yesterday at noon, stealing one of my mother’s chocolate chip cookies. Unfortunately, that was my breakfast.

I continued later on that day eating a Payday bar because I had it in my stocking from Christmas. After, I had a pack of M&M’s and two more chocolate chip cookies with a glass of milk at 3 p.m. I added a little honey in the milk, by the way. It was almond milk.

At around 11 p.m., I had Wingstop. I ordered a small boneless wing combo that came with a side of fries. The wing flavors were one-half Louisiana rub and one-half lemon pepper. I also ordered a small order of Cajun corn. My drink was one-fourth strawberry Fanta; one-fourth Minute Maid lemonade and one-half Sprite.

Before I went to sleep, I had a 16.9-ounce bottle of water. I know this sounds bad, eating this stuff since I’m an athlete, but this was my cheat day.