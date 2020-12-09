Daily Digest: Tums and Biggie Rap Snacks combo for this James Islander

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Chad Dyar is a photographer who lives on James Island.

I woke up pretty hungry, as I usually do. So to ease the hunger and get ready for the day, I went to the pantry. I just moved in and haven’t done a decent grocery run yet, so I settled for the few options available: A peanut butter sandwich, an apple from the mountains of North Carolina and a coffee. The sandwich was simple, crunchy peanut butter and white bread.

After lunch and a shower, I sat down at my computer to get some work done. After putting some final touches on some edits for photo projects, I was hungry again.

Most days I don’t eat lunch until a bit later, having to grab something quick between photoshoots. Today, however, my first shoot didn’t start until 2 p.m., so I had time to eat at home. I decided to throw a quick little charcuterie board together.

I started off with genoa salame and soppressata, rounded it out with creamy Havarti, Dutch gouda and Jarlsberg, and topped it off with three types of crackers: Rosemary, wheat, and flax and sea salt and pepper.

Fast forward for the day and I finished shooting and it was almost dinnertime. The sound of a relaxed Friday evening in downtown Charleston was tempting, but I already knew exactly what I wanted to do for dinner. I hopped in my car and headed to James Island on a mission for Filipino food. I know just where to get the good stuff.

I arrived at Paddock and Whisky in search of Kuya, a local Filipino pop-up, and found exactly what I was looking for. I ordered vegan Siopao (I’m not vegan, but this steam bun is still delicious) and a bok choy that’s cooked in shrimp paste. This was hands down the best meal of my day.

After considering ordering some of Kuya’s pancit, I decided that my stomach probably wasn’t going to hold much more deliciousness at the moment. So I headed off to Folly to meet up with a couple of friends.

After hanging for a while, one of my friends started having some not-so-fun heartburn. Welcome to your 30s. In order to try and help her with the pain, I did a quick run over to Bert’s to find some Tums.

As I was walking to check out, I discovered Notorious B.I.G. now has two flavors of Rap Snacks potato chips. The first bag that caught my eyes was honey jalapeno, originally Fetty Wap’s flavor but now labeled Notorious Honey Jalapeno. The second flavor was the Big Poppa Cookout BBQ Sauce.

To honor Biggie’s memory and my other buddy’s love of Rap Snacks, I bought a bag of each. Upon returning, I supplied my one friend with the pack of little antacid pucks and my other friend and I — in a move that some might call opposite to eating Tums — downed both bags of Rap Snacks.

Peanut butter, meats and cheeses, incredible Filipino food and Rap Snacks: Overall, I’d say I hit most of the major food groups for the day.