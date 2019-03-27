Maya Brown lives in North Charleston.
Alright, cool, what did I eat yesterday. ... I think I skipped breakfast yesterday. Well, let me think about this. For lunch, I had something they gave me for free at law school. I go to Charleston School of Law and they give us free food randomly.
I know for dinner I went to Outback on Sam Rittenberg. And, I had the new margarita. It's like a rosérita. And then I had the grilled chicken with some of the garlic shrimp on top, but that was about it. Nothing fancy at all. My friend works there and she said she was bored, so, but by the time I got there she was super busy. It was still pretty fun. Yesterday wasn't a big foodie day. Typically those are Fridays.