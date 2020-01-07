This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe their day of eating in detail.
Derek Snook lives in West Ashley.
I woke up and drank some water. I usually make cold brew the night before using Trader Joe's French vanilla coffee and a French press. Then I pour it into a jug, then let it sit in the fridge, and in the morning it's cold.
I drink coffee throughout the morning. I usually drink a whole French press of cold brew a day. Another thing I should add is that I put a lot of Trader Joe's original almond milk in my coffee. I go to Trader Joe's because it's a great place to land dates and you can get all your stuff there. I've actually never landed a date at Trader Joe's but there's always someone I want to ask out. You can include that, that's fine. I even asked them if they'd put up a dating profile for me there, and they said that they would, but we haven't talked yet.
Anyway, I ate these Trader Joe's organic chia bars with almonds, cranberries, and pumpkin seeds. I usually have two, but yesterday I had one. I'm not a big breakfast eater.
After that, for lunch, I ate rice from Trader Joe's, which I microwaved. And ... well, this is going to be super-goofy but I pulled a string cheese from Trader Joe's apart and threw it in. Then I added pepperonis from Trader Joe's. Then, this is the real key that makes everything phenomenal: I added chili onion crunch from Trader Joe's, and it is absolutely sick.
It's olive oil with dried garlic, dried onions, dried garlic, dried red bell peppers, crushed chili peppers, toasted dried onions, sea salt, paprika ... it's really good. So I throw that in there and then I just eat it.
I have no idea how I came up with that. It was some sort of combination of sampling stuff at Trader Joe's, plus the reality that I can kinda cook, but I don't really cook. And I live with roommates so I try to do stuff that's like ... I mean, they wouldn't care if I used the kitchen but I try not to.
I eat more in the evenings, but I might be a light eater. My roommates had a party with finger foods the other night, so they still have all these sandwiches in their refrigerator. I'm pretty sure I had a finger sandwich or two. The other thing is I drink a lot of water throughout the day. I usually get a huge iced coffee at Starbucks, then keep using the cup over and over.
And then, this is the most important part of my diet. I usually have it for lunch but yesterday I had it for dinner. I don't like to eat a lot of vegetables that are prepared, so every day, I make a really big smoothie. It will sometimes take like three-fourths of a bag of spinach, an apple, a banana, a bunch of Trader Joe's non-fat plain Greek yogurt, and then a ton of the almond milk again. It's a big smoothie. I want to make sure I'm eating some veggies.
Sometimes I eat a little bit of dessert with my roommate, but we did not do that last night.