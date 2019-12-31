This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe their day of eating in detail.
Jayna Cullen lives in Mount Pleasant.
I had scrambled eggs and wheat bread for breakfast. I didn't have coffee yesterday. I go like, every other day for coffee. I don't rely on coffee, or at least I try not to. I had orange juice. No pulp.
For lunch I had a grilled cheese on white bread, and some water. I also had some Goldfish after that, some whole wheat Goldfish. I didn't really like them, I like the regular ones that have a little bit of salt in them. But (these) were like, no salt, just plain Goldfish.
For dinner I had some basil-tomato soup. Last night I was super-busy so I didn't get a lot to eat, which is probably not a good idea. I had water (with dinner.) I do between four and eight cups of water a day.