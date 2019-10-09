This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe their day of eating in detail.

Donna Marguglio lives in Mt. Pleasant.

For breakfast, I had a banana.

Then I didn’t have lunch. I usually have lunch, but I was on the road, so I didn’t. I had an early dinner out at Mill Street Tavern. It was an appetizer thing for a job that I have. I had their chicken wings and their macaroni-and-cheese and their French fries with Parmesan. It was all delicious. If you’re hungry, anything’s delicious.

I also had a couple of black cherry White Claws. I started drinking White Claw about two months ago. They sneak up on you. You’ve got to be careful, because you don’t feel like you’re drinking anything.

If I was home, I would probably have had just had a salad with goat cheese and nuts on it, you know. So I was kind of excited to indulge in a little bit of junk food.

Next week I'm going to Italy. When I'm there, I really eat, you know. A couple of years ago, I was eating a lot of eggplant Parmesan. It's served as a side dish there, which is kind of odd to me since it's a main dish for us. And carbonara with egg on top and pancetta.

That's the only place I would ever eat that kind of thing. But I do, and I love it. I love how they do breaded zucchini strings with lots of olive oil. Everything is doused in olive oil. I just love the way they eat. Love it.

I have bread there. I don't have a lot of bread at home. But I eat bread there because it's fresh. You know, it's fresh every morning. I don't feel so reserved about eating there as I do here.