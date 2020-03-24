Daily Digest: This downtown Charleston woman paired craft beer with board games

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe their day of eating in detail.

Taylor Jane Moody lives in downtown Charleston.

I woke up and had oatmeal. It was Trader Joe's oatmeal, it had flax in it, and then I put Justin's vanilla almond butter in it. Also some granola. I had chai tea.

Around 10:30 a.m. I had coffee from here (Brown's Court.) I had a iced oat milk latte with vanilla, which is what I always have.

For lunch I had a veggie wrap, with cabbage, hummus, carrots in a flour tortilla. It didn't really have much flavor. And one of those cheese sticks with salami wrapped around it. Trader Joe's, again. I went yesterday; I hadn't gone grocery shopping in like a month.

I had a cold-brew coffee in a can. In the afternoon I had fried peas. They're like pea pods, like veggie straws. I got them from Trader Joe's, they're called Inner Peas. They're like, pea-flavored.

I didn't eat dinner until like 2 a.m. last night. It was a friend's birthday, so I went and played Settlers of Catan and drank some (New Belgium) Fat Tires. I usually drink Westbrook One Claws, those are my favorite, but people brought Fat Tires. I had maybe too many of them.

At 2 a.m., I had a quesadilla. I made it with Mexican blend cheese, black beans, spinach, tomatoes, salt and pepper. Then I went to bed.