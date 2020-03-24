You are the owner of this article.
Daily Digest: This downtown Charleston woman paired craft beer with board games

Taylor Jane Moody
Taylor Jane Moody prefers One Claw rye pale ale from Westbrook, but she'll settle for other beer when she has to. Dave Infante/Staff

 By Dave Infante dinfante@postandcourier.com

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe their day of eating in detail.

Taylor Jane Moody lives in downtown Charleston. 

I woke up and had oatmeal. It was Trader Joe's oatmeal, it had flax in it, and then I put Justin's vanilla almond butter in it. Also some granola. I had chai tea.

Around 10:30 a.m. I had coffee from here (Brown's Court.) I had a iced oat milk latte with vanilla, which is what I always have. 

For lunch I had a veggie wrap, with cabbage, hummus, carrots in a flour tortilla. It didn't really have much flavor. And one of those cheese sticks with salami wrapped around it. Trader Joe's, again. I went yesterday; I hadn't gone grocery shopping in like a month. 

I had a cold-brew coffee in a can. In the afternoon I had fried peas. They're like pea pods, like veggie straws. I got them from Trader Joe's, they're called Inner Peas. They're like, pea-flavored. 

I didn't eat dinner until like 2 a.m. last night. It was a friend's birthday, so I went and played Settlers of Catan and drank some (New Belgium) Fat Tires. I usually drink Westbrook One Claws, those are my favorite, but people brought Fat Tires. I had maybe too many of them. 

At 2 a.m., I had a quesadilla. I made it with Mexican blend cheese, black beans, spinach, tomatoes, salt and pepper. Then I went to bed. 

Reach Dave Infante at 843-937-5320. Follow him on Twitter @dinfontay.

