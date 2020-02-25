Daily Digest: This downtown Charleston man had grits for breakfast and dinner

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe their day of eating in detail.

Kevin Horlback lives in downtown Charleston.

I had grits and eggs. I went to Hannibal's (Kitchen) restaurant. I try to get there two or three times throughout the week. I had sweet tea, too. No coffee, and nothing else throughout the morning.

Lunchtime really depends on what part of town I'm at. Yesterday I didn't do lunch. I had a pack of Nabs and a Coke. I had an energy drink, too. Monster, the original flavor.

I ate some shrimp and grits, because my wife made them. I didn't want to tell her I'd eaten grits at the restaurant (in the morning). I call that compromise.

I had a cold beer, too. Guinness Stout, that's my favorite. It was very filling.