Ken McNair lives in Andrews.

At first, I just had snacks, like an oatmeal cookie and sour cream-and-onion chips, and an iced tea. That was at my house. Normally I got to Subway, though. I always get the turkey-bacon wrap or another wrap with bacon.

For lunch, I went to Home Team BBQ over there in West Ashley. I got the pulled chicken barbecue nachos and a Coke.

Then I went to Dockery’s for trivia. I had the chicken sandwich they have with French fries, and I had a beer. It’s called Bloom. I’m more of a Bud Light, Corona type guy, but obviously if I drink I can’t drive no more. So I only have one beer and go home. I don’t drink too much now, I really don’t. I live too far away. For me to get drunk and Uber home would cost me a fortune. And I’ll never get an Uber back, you know?

I’ve got desserts at the house. Have you ever seen that thing where you have like a blueberry muffin? They have confetti; they have cinnamon apple. Basically, you put it in a little coffee cup and microwave it for a minute. It’s really good. But I just went to bed.