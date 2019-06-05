John Watson lives in West Ashley
I started out with some water and then for breakfast, I made eggs and grits and bacon. Nothing’s better than my cooking.
I had a late lunch. I had a sub at the MUSC (Medical University South Carolina) cafeteria. My wife works there and she bought it for me. There was salami, lettuce, tomatoes, bologna and it was on focaccia. I had a Gatorade with it.
For dinner, let’s see if I can remember. What did I have. I can’t remember what I had for dinner. Wow. I remember eating. It was something simple at home. I can’t believe this. I know I’m getting older; I can't retain as well as I used to. Oh, we had Chinese. That’s what we had. I like steamed dumplings, so I had some of those and an egg roll. My wife ordered it. I don’t know where it was from. And I had some water. And then I went to sleep early.