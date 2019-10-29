Sarah Song of West Ashley

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe their day of eating in detail.

Sarah Song lives in West Ashley. 

I had rice with leftover Korean vegetable sides, like banchan. I made them last week. It was bracken fern, which is like fiddlehead (fern) almost. Then some mung bean sprouts, broccoli, and woodear mushrooms. That was breakfast. No coffee, just water. I do drink coffee but I do more on the days that I work, and I was off yesterday.

Oh also: at some point in the morning I ate a quart of cantaloupe. 

So then my partner came home, and I ate some of his food because I was still hungry. He had rice with leftover snapper that they grilled on Sunday, and some black beans. That was part of lunch, I had a really big lunch. So I had that, then I had half of a turkey sandwich that he made after, which was cold cut turkey, muenster cheese, and like mixed salad greens, and Duke's mayo. More water. I was very hydrated yesterday. 

A roommate had fried some chicken the other day. He said that he soaked it in milk and then used it to make spicy breading... I think it was probably breadcrumbs, because we don't have cornmeal here. I made the sandwich on potato bread with some greens and sliced up pickles and mayo. It was really good. That was real lunch. That was 3 o'clock lunch. 

For dinner we went to Zen last night. It's like a basic sushi place in West Ashley. I had a Sapporo. We had two rolls, one was a spicy tuna with some sort of peppered tuna on top, then there was like a salmon wrap thing, like pieces of salmon wrapped around some veggies.

Mid-meal we had shots of espresso vodka ... what's that brand? Oh, Van Gogh! We wanted to do a shot, like something fun that we don't have at home. I hadn't had a shot of espresso vodka in years. It's fine, it tastes kinda like strong coffee with the boozy vodka in the back. It's not syrupy. So yeah, a Sapporo and a half each, that, and then I had two vodka-sodas at home.

