Daily Digest: Summerville man lined up lima beans and deep-fried pork chops for dinner

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe their day of eating in detail.

Durrell Smith lives in Summerville.

For breakfast ... what did I have for breakfast? I don't think I had breakfast yesterday. No breakfast. No tea or coffee, I don't drink coffee. I had some orange juice. No pulp, because I don't like pulp.

For lunch I had Wendy's. A spicy chicken sandwich, fries and a Hi-C fruit punch.

No snacks, though. I'm not a snacker.

In the afternoon, I had a Pepsi. I was at home.

For dinner, I had lima beans, rice and a pork chop. I boil the lima beans with neck bones, ham necks. And the pork chop was fried. I do that deep-fried in olive oil. I use this thing called a FryDaddy, it's like a little deep-fryer. I had hot sauce on that, most definitely: Texas Pete's.

I had a cookie that my girlfriend made for dessert.