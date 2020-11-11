Daily Digest: Summerville life coach says seafood is a Charleston lifestyle

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

John Frasier is the owner of Oracle Life Coaching. He lives in Summerville.

As it does most mornings during the workweek, my alarm went off at 5:30 a.m. Now, as much as I like to be inspirational and possibly aspirational to others, I have to confess that I am not an early morning person. Because of that, my body isn’t ready to eat heavy foods in the morning, so my breakfast consisted of a green smoothie.

I used baby spinach as my base and added strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, powdered sea moss, flax seed and some vegan vanilla protein. I won’t profess to be an expert at making smoothies, but I try to combine some good stuff with the hopes that it will help me to be healthy and that it tastes good; "keep it simple" formula for me.

While sitting at my desk at home and working, I had a large bag of shelled pecans that I’m snacking on. I promise I’m not trying to come off as a health extremist with the green smoothie and snacking on pecans, but I’m 51 now and I know the choices I make now will affect my quality of life if I see my 80s.

Anyway, at about 11:45 a.m., I rewarded myself with some lunch. Understanding the current pandemic atmosphere, I haven’t been frequenting restaurants to dine in very often, but today I did. My choice was Nigel’s Good Food on Ashley Phosphate Road.

I didn’t mention this before, but I stopped eating meat in February of this year for no particular reason. So at this point I really only eat fish and some seafood as a replacement. I guess I would be identified as a pescatarian to those outside of the Lowcountry, but for those who are local, we know seafood is just our lifestyle. So I headed to Nigel’s Good Food, got a table for one and ordered the salmon salad.

It's an eclectic salad made of mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and caramelized onions, topped with a beautiful medium well-cooked piece of salmon. I paired it with some vinaigrette dressing and journeyed into a state of food satisfaction.

After my 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. coaching sessions, it was definitely time for dinner. I thought about restaurants that are on my way home and decided on One Love Cuisine, the Jamaican restaurant on Dorchester Road. I entered with my mask on, used the hand sanitizer set up by the door. I didn't even grab a menu because I knew what I wanted: The red snapper, fried, with ceviche, peas and rice and sautéed cabbage. The food was prepared perfectly, and I paired it with Red Stripe beer. When in Jamaica, right?

Let's just say today was a good day.