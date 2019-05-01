Dennis Ehney lives in Mount Pleasant.
I had four glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts and a Coke. Oh, wait a minute, I take that back. I had two bowls of cereal. They were Reese’s Puffs, and they were stale. I didn’t know they were stale until I poured the milk in them and put them in my mouth, and I was like, “This cereal’s stale.” So I let it soak for a little while to let the stale go away.
And then I ended up fixing another bowl of cereal. Some like, Honey Nut Cheerios, or something like that.
I didn’t have a Coke. I’d had a Coke with the doughnuts the day before.
Later that afternoon, we went and bought a used fish tank, and while we were out we grabbed a hamburger and fries from Wendy’s. Then we spent the rest of the night putting the fish tank together.