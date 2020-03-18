Daily Digest: Shunning soda is biggest challenge for Orangeburg man looking to lose weight

Joshua Mims

Joshua Mims

 By Arabia Green

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe their day of eating in detail.

Joshua Mims lives in Orangeburg.

Yesterday at around 7 a.m., I woke up and went to Chick-fil-A for a biscuit. I also had Coke and water.

I pretty much skipped lunch, which was a terrible idea. I did eat a Payday bar and drink Coke, though.

Then I went to Outback Steakhouse for dinner at around 6 p.m. I ordered steak and potatoes with a mixed veggie side. I drank water.

Later, I had a snack of almonds because I was ravenous. I also drank a lot of water and more Coke than I should. (That’s) very bad considering I’m supposed to be on a diet. Skipping meals is also bad, since when you’re on a diet, you have to eat regularly.

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News