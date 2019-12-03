Kelly Conrad Daily Digest

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe their day of eating in detail.

Kelly Conrad lives in Mount Pleasant.

Breakfast was a pumpkin spice English muffin with organic peanut butter. (The pumpkin spice was on sale). I snacked on sliced red delicious apple before lunch.

No caffeine for me usually. It's a rare treat to have a latte. Seltzer all day. Polar Seltzer, the pineapple pomelo flavor. 

Lunch was half of a roasted acorn squash (with butter and maple syrup). I made it myself. It was from the farmer's market in Charlotte, too. My sister had extra. 

Dinner was a BLT with provolone from Jersey Mike's, inhaled before my shift at my second job.

And I ended my day with a Dove peppermint dark chocolate and a glass of Gewürztraminer!

