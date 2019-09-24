This is part of the Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe their day of eating in detail.

Tyler Sim lives in downtown Charleston.

For breakfast, I made a pork roll-and-egg sandwich. My girlfriend is from Philly, and she sort of introduced that to me. Obviously, it's really good. So I made that on a bagel from Bruegger's. I know, I know, I messed up.

I don't know that I ate lunch, but I drank coffee throughout the day. I just drink it black. I specifically like Counter Culture's La Golondrina blend, because that's what we sell here (at Brown's Court).

For dinner, I made a steak sandwich with arugula and homemade pesto mayo on a demi baguette. The steak was from Harris Teeter. They had a sale on filet. I just pan-fried it in a regular-old frying pan to medium-rare, then cut it into strips.

I've got this bottle of Bacardi Lime. I didn't ask for it, I was working an event and that's what they had at the bar. It was extra, so they gave me a bottle of it. I've been trying to figure out how to use it. I mixed some of that with ginger ale, and it was very mediocre. Not a good drink, but you gotta do what you gotta do. When life gives you lemons, you make an awful Bacardi Lime/Canada Dry (hybrid) drink.

And I had a bite of my girlfriend's ice cream from Jeni's. It was Darkest Chocolate (flavor).