In the spirit of the Christmas holiday, The Post and Courier contacted Robert Dickson, a Charlestonian who, for years, has served as one of the Lowcountry's beloved proxies for Santa Claus. Dickson was kind enough to share not only his Christmas Eve menu, but also insight into what the Big Man In Red had yesterday. Next week, this column will return to its normal form. For now, Merry Christmas.

Robert Dickson lives in James Island. Santa Claus lives at the North Pole.

Christmas Eve is my wife's birthday, and every year she desires an oyster roast with the family. So this year, we were in a property, in a home that's more conducive to roast oysters, so I did it myself this year. I bought an aluminum fold-out oyster table with a hole on it and lights in the middle.

She also loves eggs Benedict, but because we had the oyster roast, for breakfast I did creamed spinach on an English muffin instead of ham.

My wife and I developed a habit for coffee, but it's not a big thing in our family. We have a Nespresso and Keurig, so we have a lot of choices.

We had the oyster roast mid-afternoon, then marched off to church. We went to the late service.

I made my instant lemon cake, glazed with lemon syrup. It's always a winner, and it's so easy. It's a box mix with instant lemon pudding, eggs and milk. And you feel everybody. I made pies for Thanksgiving, that was my job instead of cooking the whole meal.

As for Santa ...

He knows all the families he's going to visit with gifts here in South Carolina. Some of the dads are hunters, so they cooked him up some venison. And even though he rides reindeers, he's not afraid of eating venison. So he has venison with red wine sauce and some sweet potatoes, and some cornbread.

For dessert, he had cheese straws and benne wafers. He does still get cookies around, though, you know? And he keeps a bottle of red wine under his seat in the sleigh, and takes a slug every once in awhile to keep warm. Maybe some Charleston tea, too.