Editor’s note: Per tradition, The Post and Courier Food section is celebrating Lowcountry Local First’s month-long Eat Local Challenge by featuring event participants in April’s Daily Digest columns. Challenge takers are asked to shift $10 or more of their weekly food budget to locally produced food. To learn more or take the pledge, go to lowcountrylocalfirst.org/events/eat-local-challenge.
Stephanie Hodges is taking the Eat Local Challenge
Yesterday morning for breakfast, I had scrambled eggs that were local, and a smoothie made with local strawberries picked from a U-pick farm; spinach; banana; Greek yogurt and almond milk. I bought the eggs at the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market. I’m not sure from which farm. I try to go to the farmers market at least once every couple of weeks.
For lunch, I had a salad with cucumbers I bought from the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market as well. And I had some lettuce, also from the farmers market, and blueberries, pumpkin seeds and goat cheese that weren’t local. The Italian dressing was from Harris Teeter.
I attended Lowcountry Local First’s new member mixer for dinner, so they had bruschetta with lettuce from Vertical Roots and wings from Home Team BBQ. That was it, except I did drink water and kombucha during the day. The kombucha wasn’t local: I need to stock up on my One Love.