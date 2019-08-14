Seamus McKinney
Buy Now
By Hanna Raskin hraskin@postandcourier.com

This is part of the Post and Courier's Daily Digest series in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe their day of eating in detail.

Seamus McKinney lives in North Charleston.

For breakfast, I had a Nature Valley Sweet-and-Salty Almond breakfast bar.

And then for lunch, I had Wendy’s. I had the 4-for-4 with the cheeseburger, chicken nuggets, fries and a Sprite.

For dinner, I had Moe’s. I had a Joey Bag of Donuts, which is a burrito, and chips. I was not very healthy yesterday, because I was moving. A lot of times I’ll cook dinner.

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

Tags

Food editor and chief critic

Eating all of the chicken livers just as fast as I can.