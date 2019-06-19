Lucy Conn lives on James Island.
Yesterday morning, I had kombucha with decaf coffee. I don’t drink the real stuff. And then I had a spinach and rice frittata that I made. I get my eggs from a friend who lives just off of Folly.
She has a hen house in her backyard, so it's all local. I don’t buy them from a grocery store. I made it with organic spinach, wild rice, nutritional yeast and I used coconut oil in the pan. It's pretty big, so I ate part of it and then ate another part of it after I worked out.
And then I had dinner, which was avocado tuna salad with red onions and then I added olive oil, Dijon mustard, black pepper and two drops of lemon essential oil. And I served it on Wasa gluten-free crackers. I drank a lot of water with it and then more kombucha.