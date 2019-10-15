This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe their day of eating in detail.

Conrad Murray lives in Goose Creek.

I didn't eat any breakfast, really. Well, I work at the Bonefish Grill, so I might have had a grilled cheese sandwich and a glass of cranberry juice for breakfast. My body is so used to my crazy (schedule). I don't eat like normal people. Because of my work schedule, I'm just used to eating that way. Normally in the morning my wife and I will stop and get a biscuit, or at Arby's to get me a gyro or something like that for breakfast.

If I'm really, really tired I will drink coffee in the summertime, but normally I don't drink coffee in the summertime. Sept. 21, I'm back on coffee. Ever since I've been a coffee drinker, I don't drink it in the summertime. It makes me hot. My wife, she's from up north, she drinks cold coffee. I can't do cold coffee, it just doesn't taste right.

I had Chinese for dinner. I had chicken lo mein and pork fried rice. It was from this place off of 78 in Goose Creek. Yesterday I did not have my usual beer after work, which is either two 16 ounce Blue Moons or two 16 ounce Heinekens. I had water. No dessert, but I did eat about five mini blueberry muffins from Food Lion.