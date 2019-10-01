This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe their day of eating in detail.

Steve Ruemelin lives in Mount Pleasant.

I don’t eat breakfast. I don’t eat anything before 11 o’clock. I mean, water, but that’s it. It’s one of those intermittent fasting things. I’ve been doing it for about a month.

I went to Charleston Sports Pub and had a mushroom and Swiss burger and a couple beers. That’s not supposed to be on the diet, but after the hurricane, you’ve gotta have some beers.

I had that, then I went to the House of Brews with my dogs ... man, I’m going to sound like an alcoholic.

I had a couple beers at the House of Brews later in the afternoon. Then I got takeout from Bon Bahn Mi in Mount Pleasant. They have really good sticky wings there. And I got a curry beef bowl, which I never got to eat because my son hadn’t eaten. He took the bowl. So I never got to eat that.

I actually did have dessert. Our freezer actually stayed cold (during Hurricane Dorian), so I had Reese’s ice cream. Half of it had peanut butter cups in it and the other half had Reese’s Pieces in it.