This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe their day of eating in detail.

Brandon Underwood lives in downtown Charleston

I had a fried egg with rice out of my rice maker, like short grain rice. Where was the egg from, hmm? I think the ones I have now are from Keegan-Filion (Farms). I had that with some fermented Fresno hot sauce from local peppers from GrowFood. I don't know what farm the peppers came from, though. They fermented for two months, but once they ferment, they'll last indefinitely. The spice level is like four out of five chili peppers.

I had some Second State coffee, too.

Then I had a Storey Farms turkey breast sandwich. I never buy frozen bread, but I bought frozen whole-grain bread, whatever they have at Whole Foods. So I toasted that in bacon fat, and then made a turkey breast sandwich. We keep bacon fat on the side of the stove, because it's solid at room temperature. We just spoon it into the pan.

I actually had a second lunch yesterday, too. I had told my friend I would meet her for lunch, and then I forgot until after I already ate the turkey sandwich. So I had to pretend to be hungry. So I ate a grain bowl at The Daily, with farro, root vegetables, and a Storey Farms egg. Plus, we shared a bibb salad with a spicy, creamy dressing. Plus, I had a cold brew coffee, so that was two coffees.

And then, for dinner, I was working (at Estadio), so I had a slice of tortilla Española, which is like a potato-egg omelet thing with aioli on it. Plus I had a Bound By Time (by) Edmund's Oast.

Oh, late night I went to Rec Room and had a PBR, too. I saw a show. That's a good spread of stuff! I usually only have like two or three things to eat and drink all day.