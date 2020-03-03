Daily Digest: Healthy smoothie, then flavored liquors for this downtown Charleston man

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe their day of eating in detail.

Micah McAllister lives in downtown Charleston.

I had a smoothie with yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, pistachios, coconut water and ginger. I had some Second State coffee, pour-over.

For lunch, I had some leftover Story Farms turkey that (my roommate) cooked. No condiments, just turkey. I had some water, too.

I also did some tastings for my work. I tasted some canned cocktails: a spiked lemonade, a Martinez and a Manhattan. Then I also had a new coffee bourbon, a chocolate bourbon, and a California fernet, all of which were seeking distribution. The chocolate bourbon was actually really good; that's going to be a 'yes' from me.

For dinner, I ate a whole leftover pizza, a margarita pizza from Baker & Brewer. I guess that's not that interesting, sorry.