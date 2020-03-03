You are the owner of this article.
Daily Digest: Healthy smoothie, then flavored liquors for this downtown Charleston man

Micah McAllister

Micah McAllister recently found some flavored bourbons he likes. Provided

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe their day of eating in detail.

Micah McAllister lives in downtown Charleston. 

I had a smoothie with yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, pistachios, coconut water and ginger. I had some Second State coffee, pour-over. 

For lunch, I had some leftover Story Farms turkey that (my roommate) cooked. No condiments, just turkey. I had some water, too. 

I also did some tastings for my work. I tasted some canned cocktails: a spiked lemonade, a Martinez and a Manhattan. Then I also had a new coffee bourbon, a chocolate bourbon, and a California fernet, all of which were seeking distribution. The chocolate bourbon was actually really good; that's going to be a 'yes' from me. 

For dinner, I ate a whole leftover pizza, a margarita pizza from Baker & Brewer. I guess that's not that interesting, sorry. 

