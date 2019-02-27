Nancy Charles lives in Summerville.
I had a hard-boiled egg in the morning, and then I went for a two-mile walk. Then I came home and I had a bacon-and-lettuce sandwich on toasted low-carb wheat bread with mayonnaise. Lots of bacon.
Then for lunch, I had a burrito with taco meat, cheese, sour cream and black olives in a low-carb wrap. Can you tell I’m low-carbing it?
And for dinner, I had a big huge thick pork chop on the grill and a salad. It had lots of stuff in it. It had spring mix, hard-boiled egg, onion, soybeans, black olives, red pepper, green pepper, ranch dressing and crumbled bacon. There’s no carbs in meat.
But then I had about two cups of O-Ke-Doke cheese popcorn and two Coke Cherry Zeros. And that was it.